Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Hand with Public and Private Sectors to Foster Thai-Myanma Economic Cooperation

Bangkok--16 Feb--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (far left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently posed for a group photo with Mrs. Apiradi Tantraporn (center), Minister of Commerce, Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit (second left), Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, Mr. Chen Namchaisiri (second right), Chairman of The Federation of Thai Industries and Mr. Sompon Kiatpaiboon (far right), an Adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister, during Deputy Prime Minister (Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak)'s visit to Myanmar to foster Thai-Myanma economic cooperation in Yangon, Myanmar. EXIM Thailand is ready to support the government's policy to nurture strategic and sustainable economic partnership between Thailand and Myanmar.

