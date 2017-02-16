Photo Release: Five Thai companies honored by Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin set to embrace Thailand 4.0 for innovative products and services

Bangkok--16 Feb--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank has collaborated with Chulalongkorn University's Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration to hold a twelfth annual presentation of the prestigious Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin. The award winners this year are J&J Warehouse and Service Ltd., Part., Tropicana Oil Co., Ltd., Pemco Inter Light Co., Ltd., ReadyPlanet Co., Ltd., and Smart ID Group Co., Ltd. The awards reflect the outstanding performance and strong future potential of these Thai SMEs. The award presentation ceremony was held at Siam Commercial Bank's Talad Noi Branch, and presided over by Mr. Anand Panyarachun, Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors. In photo from left: 1. Mr. Satit Kokulkiat, Managing Director, Pemco Inter Light Co., Ltd 2. Mr. Thomas Hongpakdee, Managing Director & CEO, Smart ID Group Ltd. 3. Mr. Songyot Kanthamanon, Chief Executive Officer, ReadyPlanet Co., Ltd. 4. Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya, President and CEO, Siam Commercial Bank 5. Mr. Anand Panyarachun, Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors, Siam Commercial Bank 6. Professor Kua Wongboonsin, Deputy Director for Administrative Affairs, Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration 7. Mr. Suradej Ninek, Managing Director, Tropicana Oil Co., Ltd. 8. Mr. Sujin Sublom, President, J&J Warehouse and Service Ltd., Part.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Hand with Public and Private Sectors to Foster Thai-Myanma Economic Cooperation Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (far left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently posed for a group photo with Mrs. Apiradi Tantraporn (center), Minister of Commerce, Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit (second left), Chairman of the Thai...

Photo Release: Five Thai companies honored by Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin set to embrace Thailand 4.0 for innovative products and services Siam Commercial Bank has collaborated with Chulalongkorn University's Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration to hold a twelfth annual presentation of the prestigious Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin. The award winners this year are J&J...

Five Thai companies honored by Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin set to embrace Thailand 4.0 for innovative products and services Siam Commercial Bank has collaborated with Chulalongkorn University's Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration to hold a twelfth annual presentation of the prestigious Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin. The awards serve to promote Thai Small and...

Major global transaction banks are live with SWIFT gpi WIFT announces today that global transaction banks are actively using SWIFT's new global payments innovation (gpi) service, which opened for live payments in January 2017. ABN AMRO, Bank of China, BBVA, Citi, Danske Bank, DBS Bank, Industrial and...

Rating Lowered On Curzon Funding#s MTN Program Following The Downgrade Of AIG Financial Products LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 16, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today lowered its credit rating on Curzon Funding Ltd. and Curzon Funding LLC's euro- and U.S. medium-term note (MTN) program to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'A- (sf)'. Today's downgrade follows...

Related Topics