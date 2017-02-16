Photo Release: Five Thai companies honored by Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin set to embrace Thailand 4.0 for innovative products and services

Photo Release: Five Thai companies honored by Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin set to embrace Thailand 4.0 for innovative products and servicesStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 17:02
Siam Commercial Bank has collaborated with Chulalongkorn University's Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration to hold a twelfth annual presentation of the prestigious Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin. The award winners this year are J&J Warehouse and Service Ltd., Part., Tropicana Oil Co., Ltd., Pemco Inter Light Co., Ltd., ReadyPlanet Co., Ltd., and Smart ID Group Co., Ltd. The awards reflect the outstanding performance and strong future potential of these Thai SMEs. The award presentation ceremony was held at Siam Commercial Bank's Talad Noi Branch, and presided over by Mr. Anand Panyarachun, Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors.
