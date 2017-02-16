Photo Release: KBank organizes Keeping Abreast of the Global Economy and Investment seminar

Bangkok--16 Feb--KASIKORNBANK At the InterContinental Bangkok Hotel, Mr. Predee Daochai (3rd from left), KBank President, recently addressed the opening of the "THE WISDOM Wealth Avenue: Keeping Abreast of the Global Economy and Investment" seminar, which aimed at providing an overview of various global economic issues that may affect investment in Thailand during 2017. Dr. Veerathai Santiprabhob , Governor of the Bank of Thailand, was invited as a special guest speaker on "Challenges Facing the Economy in 2017".

Latest Press Release

