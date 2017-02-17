ภาพข่าว: APM ได้เข้าร่วมฟังบรรยาย จัดโดยสำนักงานคณะกรรมการกำกับหลักทรัพย์และตลาดหลักทรัพย์แห่งประเทศกัมพูชา

กรุงเทพฯ--17 ก.พ.--ธามดี พลัส ผศ.สุดา ปีตะวรรณ ที่ปรึกษาบริษัท (ที่ 3 จากซ้าย) พร้อมด้วยทีมงาน บริษัท แอสเซท โปร แมเนจเม้นท์ จำกัด (APM) ได้เข้าร่วมฟังบรรยายในหัวข้อ Public Consultation Meeting on the Draft Prakas on "Public Offering of Debt Securities" and "Dispute Resolution in Securities Sector" จัดโดยสำนักงานคณะกรรมการกำกับหลักทรัพย์และตลาดหลักทรัพย์แห่งประเทศกัมพูชา (Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia: SECC) ณ โรงแรมพนมเปญ กรุงพนมเปญ ประเทศกัมพูชา เมื่อเร็วๆนี้"

