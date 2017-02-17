Photo Release: SCB wins 6 prestigious awards from The Asset marking potential in total banking solutions

Bangkok--17 Feb--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) won 6 prestigious awards at The Asset Triple A Country Awards2017 presented by The Asset, Southeast Asia's leading financial and investment magazine. The awards garnered were Best Domestic Bank, Thailand (9th consecutive year), Best Domestic Bond House, Thailand (5th consecutive year), Best Equity House, Thailand (3rd consecutive year), Best Domestic Corporate and Institutional Bank (Thailand), Best Local Currency Bond (Thailand) for its success as the underwriter for Bangkok Expressway and Metro PCL bonds worth 15 billion baht, and Best Acquisition financing, Thailand for a deal worth 88 billion baht for Berli Jucker PCL capital restructuring and repayments in Euro and baht for the company's acquisition of hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter PCL. The success marks SCB's well-rounded business capability. SCB Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mrs. Kittiya Todhanakasem and Executive Vice President and Head of Group Treasury Mr. Aphisak Kiewkarnkha joined the award presentation ceremony held recently at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: SCB wins 6 prestigious awards from The Asset marking potential in total banking solutions Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) won 6 prestigious awards at The Asset Triple A Country Awards2017 presented by The Asset, Southeast Asia's leading financial and investment magazine. The awards garnered were Best Domestic Bank, Thailand (9th consecutive year),...

TerraPay Joins Forces With MoneyTrans and Paga to Make Cross Border Remittance Easy Between Europe and Nigeria TerraPay [ https://terrapay.com/ ], a mobile-first international payment network, today announced that it has partnered with MoneyTrans [ http://www.moneytrans.eu/ ], a leading Money Transfer company established in Europe and Africa as well as Paga [...

DealShaker Launch Set to Reshape the E-commerce Industry One of the largest direct-sales networks in the world, the OneLife Network [ https://www.onelife.eu/en ], is set to reshape the industry standards with the launch of the pilot version of its new e-commerce platform - DealShaker [...

KLeasing enjoys 25-percent profit growth in 2016 Car market to grow 2-7 percent in 2017, the first time in five years KLeasing expects to see a brighter car market in 2017, with growth of 2-7 percent for the first time in five years. The market is set to be revved up by new auto purchases after the end of the first-time car buyer scheme. The company's auto financing...

14 Thai listed firms win SET Sustainability Awards 2016 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today grants "SET Sustainability Awards 2016" to 14 listed companies with excellent performance in sustainability development, having good corporate governance practices and taking stakeholders' benefits into account,...

Related Topics