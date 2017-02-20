Photo Release: KBank holds seminar Bracing for SME 4.0 Era to drive Thai entrepreneurs towards SME 4.0 Era

Bangkok--20 Feb--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Sontirat Sontijirawong (center), Deputy Commerce Minister, presided over the seminar entitled "Bracing for SME 4.0 Era" where he delivered a special lecture on "Strategies for SMEs: To Keep Apace with the World" to endow Thai SMEs with knowledge for business development in the new context of SME 4.0 in the digital era in response to Thailand 4.0 policy. The event was also attended by qualified experts and successful SME entrepreneurs who were invited to impart their knowledge and useful tips for applying technology to business management. On this occasion, Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya (right), President, and Mr. Surat Leelataviwat (left), Executive Vice President of KASIKORNBANK were present to greet these executives at Plaza Athenee Hotel, Bangkok, recently.

