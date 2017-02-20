Photo Release: KBank offers SME business development training to Myanmar and promotes Thailand-Myanmar border trade

Bangkok--20 Feb--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Htin Kyaw, President of Myanmar, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counselor of Myanmar, and Mr. Somkid Jatusripitak, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, together witnessed the signing of the cooperation agreements on SME business development training and Thailand-Myanmar border trade promotion by Mr. Pattanapong Tansomboon (top row, fifth from right) First Senior Vice President of KBank, Dr. Maung Maung Lay (top row, fourth from right), Vice President of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI), and Mr. Win Lwin (top row, third from right), Managing Director of Kanbawza Bank, at the Thingaha Hotel, Naypyidaw, Myanmar.

