Photo Release: KBank launches savings-cum-life insurance product

Bangkok--20 Feb--KASIKORNBANK KASIKORNBANK rolled out the new Taweesup Extra product offering 24-month tax-free and maximum interest of 3.3% p.a. Customers who open an account can apply for Retirement 60/5 : 5-year premium payment for coverage until 60 years old, or Pro Savings 615 Guarantee: 6-year premium payment for 15-year coverage. Minimum deposit of only 500 Baht per month or maximum of 50% of an insurance premium will be entitled to monthly premium payment via K-Credit Cards with 0% interest for 3 months in the first year. Apply now until July 5, 2017 at KBank branches nationwide. For more information, please call K-Contact Center, 02 888 8888 press 02 or log on to www.kasikornbank.com.

