More effort needed to achieve the UNs goals in Thailand: PwC

More effort needed to achieve the UNs goals in Thailand: PwCStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 08:56
Since these ambitious goals were adopted in September 2015, businesses have shown a huge rise in interest and engagement to make them a reality. The SDGs, covering 17 goals and 169 targets, range from ending extreme poverty to ensuring gender equality and addressing climate change, among others.
"We're seeing four key challenges for Thailand on the SDGs," Wasan said. "These are awareness, implementation, partnership, and impact measurement." So, these four are strongly needed across all sectors if a lasting impact is to be achieved.
In order to accelerate progress towards the goals, Wasan said: "First, governments, business, and citizens need to clearly recognise that they operate together in an interconnected world. This will require a new kind of capability-building, which includes raising awareness of global issues like climate change and human rights, as well as building technical and soft-skills that will support the development of practical solutions for these issues in local contexts. This needs to happen across all sectors.
"Secondly, cross-sector engagement and partnership needs to be increased as no single sector can solve these issues on its own. Third, within organisations, there must be a concerted drive towards fast and effective implementation, and change management."
Too often, visionary leaders fail to transmit their vision to the rest of their organisations, Wasan pointed out. Reasons include a lack of management buy-in due to a limited understanding of the broader context, too little investment in internal communications and awareness programmes, and clunky bureaucratic structures.
"The various impacts of implementation must be measured, if they're to be properly managed," Wasan said. "While discussions about impact measurement have certainly advanced in Thailand in the last few years, widespread impact measurement is still rare in all sectors."
In February 2016, the Stock Exchange of Thailand Sustainable Development Forum drew almost 400 participants from across businesses, government, media and NGOs. A number of other similar cross-sector forums and seminars have also been launched since then and have been well-attended.
This compares with Scandinavian leader Sweden's score at 84.5, Denmark (2nd place) at 83.9, and Norway (3rd place) at 82.3. It's also lower than the United Kingdom (10th place) at 78.1, Singapore (19th place) at 74.6, and the United Sates (25th place) at 73.
"Those companies that can address the four challenges first will have a head start. They'll be able to build their own competitive advantage, as they reduce risks and seize opportunities before others. On top of that, they'll also able to demonstrate to their local community and the world that they can really do what they say they can do when it comes to sustainable development."
