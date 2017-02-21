SCB transforms branches to better serve SME clients in the Lad Prao Area with first Automated Cheque Deposit Machine in Thailand

Bangkok--21 Feb--Siam Commercial Bank

SCB is moving closer to achieving its target of becoming the most admired bank in Thailand by redesigning branches to accommodate a changing business environment and increase customer satisfaction in every business segment. The Bank's Lad Prao Soi 59 branch is the first full business branch suitable for SME lifestyles in Lad Prao and nearby areas with the introduction of the first automated cheque deposit machine in Thailand. Branch services will be even more efficient as sales and client service teams are now separate dedicated functions, with staff skills enhanced to ensure excellence.

Ms. Phanporn Kongyingyong, Head of the Retail Segment and Branch Network, Retail Segment Function, Siam Commercial Bank, disclosed that the Bank surveyed the opinions of customers visiting branches and found that every business segment required well trained staff who can efficiently recommend financial products. The Bank is therefore focusing on three client segments: retail, wealth, and SME clients, with particular areas at Bank branches redesigned in order to meet the various needs of each segment. In addition, the branch redesign aims to increase the volume of online transactions. In the past three years online transactions have grown an average of 30%, while branch transactions have shrunk 5% per year and are expected to decrease by some 40%-50% over the next 3-5 years. More self- service machines will be in place to keep pace with the changing business landscape and satisfy clients, helping the Bank meet its goal of becoming the most admired bank in Thailand.

Apart from the branch redesign program, this year the Bank will continue to make services even more effective. Foreseeing the impact of customers shifting to online transactions, SCB has started to adjust its structure and develop branch staff competency to ready the Bank for this emerging trend. SCB has separated Sales and Service teams to enhance their skills as professional financial advisors. Selected from those with the necessary experience, knowledge, and skills, branch staff will receive continuous specialized and intensive training. This will ensure that the two teams can effectively deliver financial services that satisfy customers while providing advice on investment and investment products sufficient for decision making and meeting customer requirements.

Most recently, the Bank launched a new Business Branch pilot project at its Ladprao Soi 59 branch for mid-sized SME and SSME customers. Located in an area with strong business potential, the branch was re-launched with both a new physical redesign, new equipment, and state-of-the-are technology to offer a new level of modern digital services. The branch has also installed automated cheque deposit machines that can accept up to 30 cheques per deposit, an innovative service available for the first time in Thailand. This new technology will help SME customers save time by eliminating the need to queue at counters. The bank has assigned SME credit experts to the branch to provide advice for SME customers in a personal atmosphere. The branch re-launch has received an overwhelmingly positive acceptance from both existing and new customers, including SSME owners seeking financial product advice.

"Currently, the Bank is evaluating areas needing improvement, and branch models may be further adjusted as deemed appropriate. Customers will see new branch models catering to other customer groups in the future. SCB places a priority on updating branch segmentation to better cater requirements for major group of customer in certain areas, which are SME branches, Wealth branches, and retail branches. New branch openings this year will mainly be in-mall branches at newly opened department stores, both in Bangkok and provincial areas."