Photo Release: KBank supports kiln-dried rubberwood industry

Bangkok--21 Feb--KASIKORNBANK Recently, at KASIKORNBANK, Head Office, Mr. Sammit Sakulwira, third right, KBank First Senior Vice President, and Mr. Jangjun Saetieo, third left, J.U.N. Express Managing Director, signed a 107-million-Baht agreement to finance the company's expansion of kiln-dried rubberwood production capacity.

