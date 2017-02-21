Photo Release: SCB transforms branches to better serve SME clients in the Lad Prao Area with first Automated Cheque Deposit Machine in Thailand

Photo Release: SCB transforms branches to better serve SME clients in the Lad Prao Area with first Automated Cheque Deposit Machine in ThailandStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 16:41
Siam Commercial Bank Head of the Retail Segment and Branch Network, Retail Segment Function, Ms. Phanporn Kongyingyong, announces SCB's branch strategy that SCB is moving closer to achieving its target of becoming the most admired bank in Thailand by redesigning branches to accommodate a changing business environment and increase customer satisfaction in every business segment. The Bank's Lad Prao Soi 59 branch is the first full business branch suitable for SME lifestyles in Lad Prao and nearby areas with the introduction of the first automated cheque deposit machine in Thailand. Branch services will be even more efficient as sales and client service teams are now separate dedicated functions, with staff skills enhanced to ensure excellence.
