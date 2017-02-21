A SUPERB FRESH SEAFOOD NIGHT MARKET EXTRAVAGANZA AT VOILA!, SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

Bangkok--21 Feb--SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

Indulge your passion for seafood at our spectacular Seafood Night Market Buffet. Every Friday and Saturday evening, Voilà! is transformed into a vibrant night market bursting with the fresh flavors of the ocean. The fabulous dinner buffet includes

a Brazilian rock lobster per person, a bountiful catch of Mediterranean sea urchins, freshly shucked oysters including Fine de Normandie, Grey and Mediterranean Bouzigues, as well as langoustines, Alaskan snow crab and fresh razor shells.

Diners at the contemporary restaurant can tuck into brown crabs, succulent Tasmanian mussels, scallops, vernis and crayfish, river and tiger prawns with a range of classic and spicy sauces. For lovers of Japanese cuisine, there will also be a selectionof beautifully presented sushi, sashimi, and fresh Norwegian salmon to enjoy.

At Voilà!'s magnifique gastronomic evenings, you can join family and friends for a seafood night beyond compare.

Our weekly gourmet Seafood Night Market Buffet includes enticing appetizers and salads, and a wide selection of seafood on ice, crustaceans served in their shells, grilled imported and local fresh fish, seafood as well as dishes cooked to your tasteby Executive Chef Mark Allan Hagenbach and his talented team at live cooking stations.

In Voilà!'s special fromagerie, you can indulge yourself with artisan cheeses to accompany charcuterie, freshly baked, breads, figs and dried fruits. The buffet also features a decadent selection of luscious desserts including homemade ice creams and authentic

French pastries.
Don't miss the extravagant Seafood Night Market Buffet at Voilà! – a magnifique "all you can eat" feast of fresh seafood every Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 10:30 pm.
Price is just THB 1,950 net per person (food only)
50% discount for children aged 6 – 12 years, free for under 6 years.
Special: Accor Plus members receive up to 50% discount
For reservations or further information, please contact: 02-126 9999 ext. Voilà!
or email: h5213-fb9@sofitel.com or visit our website: www.sofitel-bangkok-sukhumvit.com and our blog: www.sofitelbangkoksukhumvitblog.com
Voilà! - 2nd Floor, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
Open daily
Lunch: Noon to 3pm
Dinner: 6pm to 10:30pm
Sunday Brunch: Noon to 3pm

