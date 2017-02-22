Photo Release: KTC and Sports Revolution make donation to the Foundation of Paralympic Thai Committee.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 16:42
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mrs. Pittaya Vorapanyasakul, Executive Vice President - Credit Card Business (second from left), and, Miss Sireerat Corvanich, Senior Manager - Credit Card Business (left), together with Sports Revolution Company Limited, the importer and distributor of prominent sport products, b
. Pornsak Shinwongwattana, Chief Executive Officer (second from right), presented an amount of 160,380 Baht to the Foundation of Paralympic Thai Committee. It was received by Mr. Chutinant Bhiromphakdi (center), Chairman, the Paralympic Committee of Thailand, together with Thai national team athletes who have won medals from boccia, archery and table tennis at the Paralympic Games 2016 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The presentation took place recently at United Business Center II Building on Sukhumvit 33 Road.
KTC credit card members who are interested to offer more moral and monetary support to disabled athletes through the Foundation of Paralympic Thai Committee may do so with their KTC credit card, using the KTC Online Service, at any KTC Touch branch or via KTC PHONE 02 123 5000. Members who have made a donation may request for a receipt for tax rebate purpose as well.
