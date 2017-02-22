WHA Group to develop first Industrial Zone in Nghe An Province, Vietnam

Bangkok--22 Feb--Francomasia

With an investment of USD 100 million, Phase 1 WHA Hemaraj Industrial Zone of 498 hectares is part of a long term plan potentially totaling up to 3,200 hectares in Nghe An province, 290 km south of Hanoi

WHA Group, Thailand's leader in fully-integrated logistics and industrial facilities solutions, has announced the approval by Vietnamese authorities of the license enabling WHA Hemaraj Cienco 4 Joint Stock Company, a soon to be established Joint-Venture between its subsidiary WHA Hemaraj Land And Development (SG) PTE. LTD and Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No. 4 Joint Stock Company ("Cienco 4"), to develop the first phase of "WHA Hemaraj Industrial Zone" within the Dong Nam Economic Zone, Nghe An Province.

Dr. Somyos Anantaprayoon, Chairman of the Board of Directors on behalf of WHA Corporation PCL and Hemaraj Land And Development PCL, gave a brief overview of WHA Hemaraj's investment in Vietnam during a meeting presided over by His Excellency Mr. Nguy?n Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister of Vietnam, in Vinh City, the capital of Nghe An Province.

WHA Hemaraj Industrial Zone in Nghe An will comprise both integrated industrial zone and, later on, high tech, commercial, and township development with a lease term of up to 70 years. The first developed industrial land with utilities will be available for rent from late 2017.

"I would like to thank the government of Nghe An province for granting this license to WHA Hemaraj Cienco 4 Joint Stock Company. This project, our first industrial zone investment outside Thailand, marks an important milestone for our group" declared Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, WHA Group Chief Executive Officer, upon receiving the official investment certificate. "With our partner Cienco 4, we are excited to see this project move ahead. We are looking forward to welcoming our first customers in sectors including automotive, textile, electronics, consumer, logistics and many others." she added.

"Vietnam has been attracting foreign investors as it is now becoming an important industrial and manufacturing base in ASEAN," said David Nardone, Hemaraj Land And Development PCL's Group Executive Industrial and International. He added "The country's economic outlook is very promising, with a strong and resilient growth supported by high manufacturing competitiveness. Due to Vietnam's strategic location as a gateway to major markets such as China, South Korea and Japan, we are excited to establish this first direct presence".

"We are pleased to be in a partnership with WHA Hemaraj for this exciting project," declared Nguyen Tuan Huynh, Chairman of Cienco 4 "WHA Hemaraj has a wealth of experience in the development and the management of industrial estates in Thailand which they can bring to Vietnam."

Located 290 km south of Hanoi, Nghe An province is the largest among the 63 provinces in Vietnam, with a population of 3.2 million people, a workforce of 1.9 million and 17 universities. WHA Hemaraj Industrial Zone, in Dong Nam Economic Zone, is well located in terms of infrastructure, next to highway 1A and the railway that connects Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, 10 kilometers away from Vinh International Airport and in the vicinity of 4 seaports, including 3 deep seaports under construction or planning.