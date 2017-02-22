Photo Release: Bangkok Bank joins The Emporium and The EmQuartier to offer privileges in the Enjoy Dining Everyday campaign for credit card customers

Bangkok--22 Feb--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Vice President of Credit Card Marketing Department Voranuch Siratharanont (left), together with The Emporium Group Senior Director Customer Relationship Management & Shopping Complex Promotion's Pantalika Siriwongpairat (2nd from left), launched the 'Enjoy Dining Everyday' campaign to promote credit card spending. Customers who spend Baht 1,500 per receipt at a food outlet at The Emporium and The EmQuartier will receive a Starbucks gift card worth Baht 100 and they will also receive a Starbucks gift card worth Baht 300 when they redeem 1,500 reward points. The promotion is available from today until 15 March 2017. Discounts and privileges from participating food outlets are also available. For more information, please call the Bangkok Bank Credit Card Call Center 0-2638-4000 or visit www.bangkokbank.com/creditcard

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank joins The Emporium and The EmQuartier to offer privileges in the Enjoy Dining Everyday campaign for credit card customers Bangkok Bank Vice President of Credit Card Marketing Department Voranuch Siratharanont (left), together with The Emporium Group Senior Director Customer Relationship Management & Shopping Complex Promotion's Pantalika Siriwongpairat (2nd from left),...

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Launches New Credit Facility Export Credit Plus to Assist SMEs Pioneering New Markets and Boosting Thai Export Growth in 2017 Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana, President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), announced in a press conference the launch of EXIM Export Credit Plus, a working capital loan facility combined with export credit insurance to help SMEs to penetrate...

WHA Group to develop first Industrial Zone in Nghe An Province, Vietnam With an investment of USD 100 million, Phase 1 WHA Hemaraj Industrial Zone of 498 hectares is part of a long term plan potentially totaling up to 3,200 hectares in Nghe An province, 290 km south of Hanoi WHA Group, Thailand's leader in fully-integrated...

UnionPay mobile QuickPass product debuts in Hong Kong UnionPay has made new progress in rolling out mobile QuickPass worldwide. Following the issuance of UnionPay HCE mobile QuickPass products in Macau and South Korea, UnionPay International now cooperates with Bank of China (Hong Kong) in offering UnionPay...

Norican Announces Acquisition of Light Metal Casting Solutions Group Norican Global A/S ("Norican") the world's leading metallic parts enhancement company (by virtue of its ownership of both DISA and Wheelabrator Group) is pleased to announce that the company has entered into a binding agreement with Auctus Fund III GmbH...

Related Topics