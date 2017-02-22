SET drives #Investnow campaign, cultivating savings and investing habits among Thais

Bangkok--22 Feb--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in collaboration with capital market alliances, continues its "#investnow" online campaign, aiming to promoteregular investment plan through stocks and mutual funds for retail investors.

SET President Kesara Manchusree said, "Currently, only 38% of the total of 40 million Thai workers have retirement savings plan, and some may not have enough money for retirement. For this year's "#investnow" online campaign, SET has joined forces with the Association of Thai Securities Companies (ASCO), the Association of Investment Management Companies (AIMC), and the Thai Listed Companies Association (TLCA) promoting the regular investment plan aiming to build financial discipline for Thais to achieve their financial goals. Trainings would also be provided for Thai jobbers and undergrad students nationwide."

"In addition, SET has developed relevant tools and technology to support this campaign, such as the investment portal which is the hub of information, knowledge, techniques, expert opinions including financial health check program, as well as the online application simulation for portfolio management with historical data, while developing "Settrade Streaming" function to enable investors to send order of stocks and mutual funds on a regular basis," Kesara added.

ASCO Chairperson Pattera Dilokrungthirapop said that regular investment is the best form of long-term savings for those who are planning ahead for retirement as it could reduce the financial risks associated with investment timing. This year "#investnow" campaign, ASCO and securities companies will jointly offer investment products and services, while presenting new applications, technology, and advice to facilitate investments.

AIMC Director Somjin Sornpaisarn stated that over the past several years, SET, AIMC and members has continually promoted saving and investment knowledge to Thais via various projects, activities, especially the mutual fund campaign. This year, AIMC and members will help drive this campaign by developing products, services and investment tools, while using online channel to facilitate investment information access along with other investment training.

TLCA Director Oranuch Apisaksirikul stated that there are currently 656 listed companies employing more than 1.2 million people, while there are still a large number of employees who want to learn more about investment planning. The synergy of this cooperation will surely help drive the #Investnow campaign forward proactively, as such cultivating investment habits so that employees can have financial security in the future.