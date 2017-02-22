Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Launches New Credit Facility Export Credit Plus to Assist SMEs Pioneering New Markets and Boosting Thai Export Growth in 2017

Bangkok--22 Feb--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana, President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), announced in a press conference the launch of EXIM Export Credit Plus, a working capital loan facility combined with export credit insurance to help SMEs to penetrate new export markets or expand business with confidence in the traditional trade arena at EXIM Thailand's Head Office on February 22, 2017. He told a press conference that Thai exports in 2017 are expected to continue to expand for the second consecutive years, thanks to recovery in the global market as well as oil and commodity prices. Several emerging markets are seen to have high potential with substantial demand for Thai goods.

