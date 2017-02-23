KTC and national athletes help set example for students with the Dream Inspiration with KTC program.

Bangkok--23 Feb--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Chaiyapol Glitayawanit, Senior Vice President - Credit Card Business, is working with sports partners "Bangkok Glass Football Club" and "Bangkok Glass Volleyball Club" on an activity titled "Dream Inspiration with KTC". As a part of this program, national football player Mr Siwakorn Saengwong and national volleyball player Miss Sutatta Chueawoolhim visited Matthayom Wat Thatthong School to share with the students their experience and obstacles in life, so that they may be driven to pursue their athletic dreams. Sports equipment from Sports World were presented on this occasion for use in instructional and recreational activities. They were received by the school's director Acting Sub Lieutenant Narong Prajuabwan.

Mr.Chaiyapol Glitayawanit, Senior Vice President - Credit Card Business, "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, says, "For the year 2017, KTC will deploy strategies at all levels, in addition to our collaboration with sports partners on the promotions. We believe in offering members the most comprehensive and the greatest value benefits. We also recognize the need to engage in activities for the society, particularly ones involving the sports. This is why we work with partner to bring national level athletes to Matthayom Wat Thatthong School so they can show how to play it right, how to be consistent with training and how to balance school time and sports time. Sessions are held to evaluate physical performance and improve football techniques. As well, the school's football team is given a chance to play against the KTC Football Club, inspiring the students to become even more involved with sports, and to develop their potentials as professional athletes in the future."

Acting Sub Lieutenant Narong Prajuabwan, Director, Matthayom Wat Thatthong School, says, "We have approximately 1,200 students at this time and 90% of them are interested in sports. Additionally, the Ministry of Education has announced the Shorter Hours, Longer Learning policy where by classroom hours are reduced and extra activities outside of the classroom are organized. These activities are intended to combat stress and enhance all skills, particularly the athletic ones. Our school encourages the students to try different kinds of sports such as football, petanque, boxing and taekwondo. Our athletes were sent to compete in national level events as well.This "Dream Inspiration with KTC". program can help more students to give sports a try, and to have the drive to follow their dreams."