Photo Release: KTC and Mirror Merit the Image Consultants organize the KTC Seasons Trend activity to help employees enhance their look under the new brand concept.

Bangkok--23 Feb--Krungthai Card "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and personality enhancement firm Mirror Merit the Image Consultants jointly organized the "KTC Season's Trend" activity. The topic for this fourth edition is "Business Etiquette & Well Dress for Success". It was led by Miss Manunsinee Footrakul, the first Thai person to conduct a holistic Thai and international etiquette courses by The English Manner London. More than 60 KTC employees were shown how to enhance their look under the new brand concept of KTC: courageous, smart simplicity and meaningful. Mrs. Kandtharat Chermchitphong, Executive Vice President - Public & Corporate Affairs, and, Miss Podchaneeporn Chamnanpukdee, Vice President – Human Resources, took part in this activity which was held recently at the KTC meeting room on the 18th floor of UBC 2 Building on Sukhumvit 33.

