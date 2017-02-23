Photo Release: Bangkok Bank lends Baht 2.453 billion for two condominium projects co-developed by Sansiri and BTS

Bangkok--23 Feb--Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Panit Dunnvatanachit (right) signed an agreement with Sansiri Chief Executive Officer Apichart Chutrakul (center) and BTS Group Chief Executive Officer Kavin Kanjanapas (left) to provide a loan of Baht 2.453 billion for the development of two condominium projects under 'The LINE' brand.The LINE Asoke-Ratchada is a 38-storey, 473-unit condominium, just 300 meters from the Phra Ram 9 MRT station. It is located in the very heart of Bangkok's new CBD and was developed under the concept of 'Balance is Everything' with a project value of Baht 2.9 billion. The LINE Sukhumvit 101 is a 37-storey, 778-unit condominium, just 250 meters from the Punnawithi BTS station and the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, developed under the concept of 'FREEDOM IN EVERYTHING' with a project value of Baht 4.2 billion. The two projects received very good feedback from customers, which reflects the developer's success in building condominiums suited for urban life.