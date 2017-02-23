Photo Release: Bangkok Bank lends Baht 2.453 billion for two condominium projects co-developed by Sansiri and BTS

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank lends Baht 2.453 billion for two condominium projects co-developed by Sansiri and BTSStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday February 23, 2017 15:44
Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Panit Dunnvatanachit (right) signed an agreement with Sansiri Chief Executive Officer Apichart Chutrakul (center) and BTS Group Chief Executive Officer Kavin Kanjanapas (left) to provide a loan of Baht 2.453 billion for the development of two condominium projects under 'The LINE' brand.The LINE Asoke-Ratchada is a 38-storey, 473-unit condominium, just 300 meters from the Phra Ram 9 MRT station. It is located in the very heart of Bangkok's new CBD and was developed under the concept of 'Balance is Everything' with a project value of Baht 2.9 billion. The LINE Sukhumvit 101 is a 37-storey, 778-unit condominium, just 250 meters from the Punnawithi BTS station and the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, developed under the concept of 'FREEDOM IN EVERYTHING' with a project value of Baht 4.2 billion. The two projects received very good feedback from customers, which reflects the developer's success in building condominiums suited for urban life.
