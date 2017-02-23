Photo Release: KBank and Ananda Development launch Ananda Big17 Deals, offering low installment payment of only 2,000 Baht for each one million Baht of home loan

Photo Release: KBank and Ananda Development launch Ananda Big17 Deals, offering low installment payment of only 2,000 Baht for each one million Baht of home loanStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday February 23, 2017 15:41
Mr. Boonchan Kulvatunyou (second right), KBank First Senior Vice President, and Mr. Sumeth Ratanasrikul (right), Managing Director, Condominium Business - Ideo Q and Elio, Ananda Development PCL., together launched the "Ananda Big'17 Deals" promotional campaign, which offers special privileges for K-Home Loan customers who have purchased housing units of Ananda Development PCL. The first privilege is low mortgage installment payment of only 2,000 Baht/month for one million Baht during the first year, 4,000 Baht/month for one million Baht during the second year, and 6,000 Baht/month for one million Baht during the third year. The second privilege is a special mortgage rate at only 2 percent during the first year, 3.5 percent during the second year and 5.5 percent during the third year; thereafter MRR - 1.75 percent during the remainder of the installment payment period, available now until March 31, 2017 at all KBank Branches nationwide.
Latest Press Release
During the award ceremony for SET Awards 2016, Mr. Hsieh Shen-yen, President of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, was presented with two awards by Dr. Santi Kiranand, Senior Executive Vice President of Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET);...
Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Panit Dunnvatanachit (right) signed an agreement with Sansiri Chief Executive Officer Apichart Chutrakul (center) and BTS Group Chief Executive Officer Kavin Kanjanapas (left) to provide a loan of Baht 2.453 billion...
Mr. Boonchan Kulvatunyou (second right), KBank First Senior Vice President, and Mr. Sumeth Ratanasrikul (right), Managing Director, Condominium Business - Ideo Q and Elio, Ananda Development PCL., together launched the "Ananda Big'17 Deals" promotional...
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and personality enhancement firm Mirror Merit the Image Consultants jointly organized the "KTC Season's Trend" activity. The topic for this fourth edition is "Business Etiquette & Well Dress for...
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Easy Buy Public Company Limited's (EB; AA+(tha)/Negative) senior unsecured bonds a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(tha)'. The bonds will have maturities of five years and the total issue size will be up to...