Photo Release: KBank and Ananda Development launch Ananda Big17 Deals, offering low installment payment of only 2,000 Baht for each one million Baht of home loan

Bangkok--23 Feb--KASIKORNBANK

Mr. Boonchan Kulvatunyou (second right), KBank First Senior Vice President, and Mr. Sumeth Ratanasrikul (right), Managing Director, Condominium Business - Ideo Q and Elio, Ananda Development PCL., together launched the "Ananda Big'17 Deals" promotional campaign, which offers special privileges for K-Home Loan customers who have purchased housing units of Ananda Development PCL. The first privilege is low mortgage installment payment of only 2,000 Baht/month for one million Baht during the first year, 4,000 Baht/month for one million Baht during the second year, and 6,000 Baht/month for one million Baht during the third year. The second privilege is a special mortgage rate at only 2 percent during the first year, 3.5 percent during the second year and 5.5 percent during the third year; thereafter MRR - 1.75 percent during the remainder of the installment payment period, available now until March 31, 2017 at all KBank Branches nationwide.