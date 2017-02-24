Photo Release: Bangkok Bank awarded Thailands Most Admired Brand for #Most Trusted Bank and #Most Trusted Debit Card

Bangkok--24 Feb--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President, Thantika Bodhisompon (2nd from right), received two awards – 'Most Trusted Bank' and 'Most Trusted Debit Card' – from Deputy Minister of Commerce, Sontirat Sontijirawong (2nd from left), and BrandAge magazine Editor in Chief Thanadej Kulpitiwan (left). The awards are based on a survey by BrandAge magazine to find Thailand's Most Admired Brand 2017. It is the 17th year the awards have been organized.

