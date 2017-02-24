SET to list Ratchaphruek Hospital on February 27

Bangkok--24 Feb--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will list Ratchaphruek Hospital pcl, a private hospital operator in Khonkaen province in the northeastern part of Thailand, on February 27, under the ticker symbol "RPH". The company has a market capitalization at its initial public offering (IPO) of THB 2.62 billion (approx. USD 74.88 million).

SET Senior Executive Vice President Santi Kiranand said that RPH would list on SET in the Services industry, Health Care Services sector. With more than 23 years of experience equipped with expertise and competent physicians, RPH has operated a 55-bed private hospital named "Ratchaphruek Hospital", providing medical services for patients primarily inKhonkaen and nearby provinces, as well as neighboring Indochina countries. The hospital's main groups of patients are general patients and corporate medical contract patients. To serve the growing demand, RPH is currently building a new 202-bed hospital nearby, expected to open in Q2/2018.

RPH has a paid-up registered capital of THB 546 million, consisting of 382.22 million existing common shares and 163.78 million newly issued shares, with a par value of THB 1.00 each. During February 15-17, 2017, it offered 155.78 million newly issued shares to general public and 8 million newly issued shares to directors and management at THB 4.80 each, for a total of THB 786.14 million. Thanachart Securities pcl is the financial advisor and underwriter.

RPH Chief Executive Officer Teerawat Srinakarin said that this listing would strengthen RPH'sfinancial capabilities. The fund raised would be used to build a new hospital with under ahealing-environment concept, for business expansion into related businesses and as working capital to fulfill the company's goal to provide quality medical services to serve residents in thenortheastern region, and neighboring Indochina countries as well.

RPH's three major shareholders after IPO are Srinakarin Group, (13.38 percent), Laopaiboon Group (12.47 percent), as well as Thonburi Healthcare Group pcl (7.00 percent). The IPO price was equivalent to price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 42.79 times calculated by using the company's net profit in the past four quarters (Q4/2015-Q3/2016), divided by fully diluted shares, representing earnings per share of THB 0.11. RPH's dividend policy is to pay no less than 40 percent after taxes and reserves.

For more information on RPH, please see the company's prospectus at the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.or.th and general information; please visitwww.rph.co.th, as well as www.set.or.th.