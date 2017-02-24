KTC entices gold jewelry collectors with MK gift voucher and installment plan of up to 24 months.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday February 24, 2017 14:57
Mrs. Naowarat Keratikasemsook, Senior Manager - Merchant Acquiring "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, is working with participating gold jewelers on a campaign for collectors of gold jewelry. When paying an amount from 20,000 to 39,999 Baht per sales slip with a KTC card in installments, the customer will receive a 300 Baht MK gift voucher. For an installment payment of 40,000 Baht per sales slip, the MK gift voucher to which the customer is entitled is 700 Baht. Special! An additional 200 Baht MK gift voucher will be offered for an installment payment of 20,000 Baht or more per sales slip over a period from 12 to 24 months with the "KTC Proud" instant loan card at a special interest rate. The offers are valid from now until April 30th, 2017.
