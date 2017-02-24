Photo Release: SEC launches the Investment Governance Code (I Code)

Bangkok--24 Feb--SEC The SEC, in cooperation with the Office of Insurance Commission, Social Security Office, Government Pension Fund, Association of Investment Management Companies, Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations, Association of Provident Fund, Thai General Insurance Association, and The Thai Life Assurance Association, officially launched the Investment Governance Code (I Code) to assist institutional investors in adopting investment management best practices, together with 26 asset management companies and 27 insurance companies announcing the intention to bring I Code into practice, on 23 February2016 at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok Hotel.

