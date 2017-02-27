KTCs new promotion gives members the chance of owning a rare book In the Footsteps of King Rama IX.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 12:10
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mrs. Pittaya Vorapanyasakul, Executive Vice President - Credit Card Business, Mr. Terapoj Chokeanantang, Senior Vice President - Credit Card Business, and DMG Books jointly introduce a new promotion for members to own a rare book titled "In the Footsteps of King Rama IX" by Dr. Danai Chanchaochai. Acclaimed as the most complete and beautiful book on King Rama IX, it has won the 2008 Outstanding Book Award of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn as chosen by the Ministry of Education. This book is printed once again in an edition of only 3,000 copies at the request of loyal Thai subjects who wish to have historic photographs to remember His Majesty by. One full-color, hardcover copy of 3,500 Baht comes in an exquisite silk box. KTC members can order one with DMG Books and be eligible for 10% discount when paying with a KTC credit card (this promotion is for all books from DMG Books). The offer is valid from now until March 31st, 2017.
"In the Footsteps of King Rama IX" contains more than 200 photographs of His Majesty, as well as the paintings and photographs he produced over the 60 years of his reign. It documents stages of life from childhood, marriage, ascension to the throne and ordination. The photographs follow him as he journeyed to rural areas where he applied his intelligence to the restoration of the woods, water sources and soil fertility, as well as the sufficiency economy principle he championed. This book is a comprehensive account of the overwhelming kindness he always had, for which he is loved by all people of Thailand.
