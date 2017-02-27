Krungsri Consumer Launches U CHOOSE Application Catering to Digital Lifestyle Demands Planning to Join Hands with Partners to Provide Full-scale Payment Services for Trendy Lifestyle

Bangkok--27 Feb--Krungsri Consumer

Krungsri Consumer jumps ahead of the competition in the ubiquitous "lifestyle payment" trend with the timely launch of its latest innovative application "U CHOOSE" catering to all modern lifestyle demands of its cardholders. This new application is set to revolutionize services available on the mobile platform with its benefits including convenience, fastness and user-friendliness as the company reveals its future plan to join hands with partners in providing full-scale payment services needed in this digital age.

Mr. Thakorn Piyapan, Chairman, Krungsri Consumer discloses: "As the leading credit card and personal loan company, we are committed to bringing in innovation products and services which are truly in line with today's consumer lifestyles. 'U CHOOSE' application is Krungsri Consumer's latest innovation developed to provide fast and convenient services that perfectly cater to all the demands of our cardholders. With 'U CHOOSE', we offer a variety of functions including updates on real-time credit balance and spending, payment both minimum and full payment, card usage alert, latest payment, card-usage statements, accumulated spending for each promotion and reward points, promotion registration, point redemption, and monthly payment due reminder in the bar-code format to facilitate the payment. Moreover, this application can provide our cardholders with location-based promotion alerts to remind them of not-to-be-missed perks and benefits they are entitled to in shops, restaurants and stores near where they are. This is to make everyday life more convenient and easier for the cardholders in today's lifestyles.

"We cannot deny that nowadays technology plays an integral part in our way of life. The way financial institutions adapt themselves in this digital age understandingly gears towards creating better and better user experiences based on the latest technology available in the market. 'U CHOOSE' application was developed based on the study on consumer behaviors collected from our 7.8 million account customer database. With precise insights from our comprehensive database, we created various functions, which cater to all the demands of today's lifestyles, ensuring simple, fast and convenient services our cardholders needs, such as with only one-time registration, cardholders can get updated information on all the cards they have under Krungsri Consumer. This way they can easily compare promotions and smartly choose to use the card which provides them with optimal benefits they prefer. We hope thatthese simple, fast and convenient services on the mobile platform will encourage more of our credit card usage, thus helping Thailand to step further and closer to becoming a cash-free society."

Current Krungsri Consumer cardholders including all Krungsri credit cardholders, HomePro Visa Platinum credit cardholders, JCB Platinum credit cardholders, AIA Visa credit cardholders, Central credit cardholders, Simple Visa cardholders, Tesco Lotus Visa credit cardholders and Krungsri First Choice cardholders can now download "U CHOOSE" application via App Store and Play Store. Registration to start using the application is easy, convenient and safe with Touch ID (depending on each smart phone model). For more information about this application, please log on to https://www.krungsri.com/bank/th/krungsri-consumer/services/uchoose.html.

"The first phase of 'U CHOOSE', we had developed the most preferred functions that our cardholders need. In the near future, we will provide full-scale services that cater to all the demands of our cardholders including a setting which allows them to see all the promotions in their segments of interests only and we will come up with marketing campaigns that best-suit the behaviors of our cardholders. Moreover, we planned to join forces with other businesses in different service networks used by our cardholders on a daily basis such as applications related to restaurants, movie theatres, hotels and transports including the ones in our own system like Krungsri Mobile Application to connect our members with all these preferred services conveniently available at their fingertips," concludes Mr. Thakorn.