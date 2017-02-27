Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Seminar to Promote Thai Entrepreneurs Opportunities in CLMV

Bangkok--27 Feb--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (second left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), Dr. Kobsak Pootrakool (far left), Vice Minister, Office of Prime Minister of Thailand and M.L. Luesak Chakrabandhu (second right), Retail and Real Estate Development Director, True Marketing Co., Ltd., recently joined the discussion panel titled "Discovering the Rising Stars of CLMV" moderated by Dr. Karndee Leopairote (far right), Managing Director of C asean at Cyberworld Tower. As part of the "Deepening CLMV : Urbanization" program, the seminar was organized by Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) to promote Thai entrepreneurs' trade and investment opportunities in the CLMV's secondary cities, namely, Siem Reap, Champasak, Mandalay and Hai Phong.

For further information, please contact Public Relations Division, Office of Top Management

Tel. 0 2271 3700, 0 2278 0047, 0 2617 2111 ext. 1141-6