Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Seminar to Promote Thai Entrepreneurs Opportunities in CLMV

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Seminar to Promote Thai Entrepreneurs Opportunities in CLMVStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 16:11
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (second left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), Dr. Kobsak Pootrakool (far left), Vice Minister, Office of Prime Minister of Thailand and M.L. Luesak Chakrabandhu (second right), Retail and Real Estate Development Director, True Marketing Co., Ltd., recently joined the discussion panel titled "Discovering the Rising Stars of CLMV" moderated by Dr. Karndee Leopairote (far right), Managing Director of C asean at Cyberworld Tower. As part of the "Deepening CLMV : Urbanization" program, the seminar was organized by Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) to promote Thai entrepreneurs' trade and investment opportunities in the CLMV's secondary cities, namely, Siem Reap, Champasak, Mandalay and Hai Phong.
