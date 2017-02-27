Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and Bar-B-Q Plaza offer best value promotion with a #Bar-B-Q Plaza Refill and get 20% cash back

Bangkok--27 Feb--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Vice President of Credit Card Marketing Department Voranuch Siratharanont (middle), together with Food Passion's Executive Vice President from the Bar-B-Q Plaza business unit, Boonyanuch Boonbumrungsub (right), launched a special promotion for Bangkok Bank credit card customers to their spending at any Bar-B-Q Plaza outlets. Customers will get 20% cash back when they pay by redeeming reward points equivalent under the Bar-B-Q Plaza Refill scrumptious all you-can-eat starting from 379 Baht from today to 10 April 2017. The promotion is subject to the terms and conditions of the Bank and Food Passion. For more information, please call 0-2638-4000 or visit www.bangkokbank.com/creditcard.

