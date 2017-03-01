Photo Release: Triple win for KTC at SET Awards 2016

Bangkok--1 Mar--Krungthai Card "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited was recently presented with three awards at theSET Awards 2016 event by the Stock Exchange of Thailand and Money & Banking magazine: Outstanding Company Performance Awards, Outstanding CEO Awards and Outstanding Investor Relations Awards. This is an indication of how KTC is a capable firm and one whose operation reflects current circumstances. KTC will, however, continue to pursue excellence with the eventual goal being sustainable growth and utmost interest of all interested parties.

