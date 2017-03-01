Photo Release: KBank joins with Lombard Odier to reinforce its leadership in wealth management

Bangkok--1 Mar--KASIKORNBANK Recently, at Conrad Bangkok Hotel, Mr. Jirawat Supornpaibul, 3rd left, KASIKORNBANK Private Banking Business Division Head, Mr. Vincent Magnenat, 3rd right, Head of Private Banking Asia with Lombard Odier, and Mr. Homin Lee, 2nd left, Asia Regional Economist at Lombard Odier, KBank's global private bank partner, introduced a complete set of individual and family wealth management services. With this partnership, KBank plans to increase its 2017 private banking market share to 34 percent, representing 10,300 customers and 770 billion Baht in assets under management (AUM). To maintain the top player position, KBank also aims to generate yield on assets of 0.37 percent this year, before boosting to 0.5 percent at parity with international standards within three years.

