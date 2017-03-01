Thailand set to become the 25th largest economy in the world by 2050: PwC

Thailand set to become the 25th largest economy in the world by 2050: PwCStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday March 1, 2017 12:37
Thailand is projected to become the world's 25th largest economy in 2050, being one of the emerging economies that will overtake some established advanced economies, but it will fall behind neighbouring Vietnam and the Philippines, a PwC report says.
It presents projections of potential GDP growth up to 2050 for 32 of the largest economies in the world, which together account for around 85% of global GDP. These projections are based on the latest update from a detailed long-term global growth model first developed by PwC in 2006.
Between 2016 and 2050, Thailand's population growth will see an average contraction of 0.3%. Other South East Asian countries including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia will have an average population growth range of between 0.5% and 1.1%, the report shows.
"The impact of a declining, ageing population could significantly harm Thailand's ability to increase its share of world GDP in a similar way to other countries such as South Korea, Russia and even Japan," Sira said.
"By 2050, Thailand's global GDP ranking in PPP terms will be 25th, falling from 20th in 2016, whereas the Philippines will rise from 28th to 19th by 2050 and Vietnam will rank 20th in 2050, rising from 32nd last year."
"The development of an emerging market will create a lot more business opportunities for that country as it makes it a more attractive place to invest and live in. However, these markets are also likely to be volatile so to succeed, companies that are looking for growth in these countries must be agile and tolerant," he said.
The long-term global economic power shift away from the established advanced economies would continue over the period to 2050, as emerging market countries keep boosting their share of world GDP in the long run, despite recent mixed performances in some of these economies.
John Hawksworth, PwC's Chief Economist and co-author of the report, said growth in many emerging economies will be buoyed by relatively fast-growing populations, rising domestic demand and the size of the workforce.
"We will continue to see a shift in global economic power away from established advanced economies towards emerging economies in Asia and elsewhere. The E7 could comprise almost 50% of the world GDP by 2050, while the G7's share will decline to only just over 20%."
This growth will be caused largely by emerging markets and developing countries, with the E7 economies of Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia and Turkey growing at an annual average rate of around 3.5% over the next 34 years, compared to only around 1.6% for the advanced G7 nations of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.
"Average income gaps between countries will reduce over time, but this process will still be far from complete by 2050. In 2016, US GDP per capita was almost four times that of China's and almost nine times that of India's. By 2050, these gaps are projected to narrow so that average US income levels may be around double China's and around three times India's – but it's also possible that income inequality within countries will continue to rise, caused in particular by technological change that favours higher skilled workers and the owners of capital," Hawsworth said.
