HSBC Joins BBA Thammasat to Foster University Students Skills in HSBC Thailand Business Case Competition 2017

Bangkok--1 Mar--Inspire Communications

Teams will compete for total prizes of over 200,000 Baht. Top winner will represent Thailand at the regional competition in Hong Kong.

HSBC, the first commercial bank in Thailand, in collaboration with Thammasat Business School's Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration (International Program) or BBA, are inviting local full-time undergraduates in Thailand to join the HSBC Thailand Business Case Competition 2017. The competition is aimed to unleash the students' potential and sharpen their skills in business analysis and presentation through hands-on experience in solving a real-life business case. Participants will get the opportunity to challenge themselves, champion their ideas and present the solutions to a panel of honorary judges from leading companies and organizations. Gathering in a team of four persons from the same college or university, they will compete for trophies and cash prizes of over THB 200,000. The top winner team will also represent

Thailand to attend the "HSBC/HKU Asia Pacific Business Case Competition 2017" in Hong Kong during 6-9 June 2017.

Online application is open during 1-19 March 2017 at www.bba.bus.tu.ac.th. The final-round competition is scheduled on Saturday 29 April 2017 at Thammasat University, Tha Phrachan Campus. For more information, please contact 064-726-5547 or email info.casecompetition@tbs.tu.ac.th or visit www.bba.bus.tu.ac.th.