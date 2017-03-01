Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Offers EXIM Export Credit Plus to Boost Thai SME Exporters Liquidity and Confidence

Bangkok--1 Mar--EXIM BANK Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) offered "EXIM Export Credit Plus," a working capital loan facility combined with export credit insurance to help SMEs to penetrate new export markets or expand business in the traditional trade arena with confidence. The newly launched service offered a credit line of up to 50 million baht, first-year interest rate of 4.5% per annum, collateral requirement of only 25% of loan value, accompanied by export credit insurance facility with maximum coverage of 90% of damages arising from foreign buyers' non-payment. For more information, please call tel. 0 2617 2111 ext. 2802, 2410.

