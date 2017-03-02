Photo Release: SCB wins prestigious awards from Alpha Southeast Asia for service excellence in capital market transactions

Bangkok--2 Mar--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) recently won prestigious awards at the 10th Best Deal & Solutions Awards 2016presented by Alpha Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia's leading financial and capital market magazine. The awards garnered were Best Equity House of the Year 2016 in Southeast Asia and Best Local Currency Bond Deal of the Year 2016 in Southeast Asia for the bank's success as underwriter for Berli Jucker PCL bonds worth 54 billion baht.This achievement reflects international recognition of SCB's expertise and readiness in providing capital market consultation and management. SCB Executive Vice President and Head of Primary Distribution Division Ms. Veena Lertnimitr joined the award presentation ceremony held recently at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Latest Press Release

