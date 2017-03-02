SET holds Investment Expo in Bangkok March 23-26

Bangkok--2 Mar--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will organize "SET in the City", the annual SET's flagship investment expo in Bangkok during March 23-26, under the concept "Unleashing investmentopportunities" with showcases from securities firms, asset management firms, and banks to offer various investment products from equities, derivatives e.g. gold futures, mutual funds, and insurance services, while offering workshops and seminars as well as introducing new technology and innovative services for retail investors.

SET President Kesara Manchusree said that to promote accessibility to investment knowledge for retail investors, enabling them to create long-term investment plan, SET will hold the annual investment expo, "SET in the City Bangkok 2017" joined by over 100 leading financial firms, so that investors are able to seek financial advice and learn about the new investment tools, on top of getting consultation from investment gurus. New technology and innovative services are also introduced to facilitate investors for easy online trading such as "SETTRADE Streaming" trading application with new features, various investment applications and programs as well as investment simulation programs.

SET in the City this year also promotes regular investment saving plan, encouraging investors to achieve financially sustainable future goals through investment in stocks and mutual funds, as well as addressing other related products such as insurance and unit linked insurance through activities and experts' consultations. The event will also highlight "TFEX Gold-D", and list of companies creating businesses that in line with the government's "Thailand 4.0" economic model, as well as motivating novice investors to plan their investment plan according to their lifestyles.

For more information on SET in the City 2017, please visit www.set.or.th/setinthecity.