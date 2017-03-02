SET holds Investment Expo in Bangkok March 23-26

SET holds Investment Expo in Bangkok March 23-26Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday March 2, 2017 10:56
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will organize "SET in the City", the annual SET's flagship investment expo in Bangkok during March 23-26, under the concept "Unleashing investmentopportunities" with showcases from securities firms, asset management firms, and banks to offer various investment products from equities, derivatives e.g. gold futures, mutual funds, and insurance services, while offering workshops and seminars as well as introducing new technology and innovative services for retail investors.
SET President Kesara Manchusree said that to promote accessibility to investment knowledge for retail investors, enabling them to create long-term investment plan, SET will hold the annual investment expo, "SET in the City Bangkok 2017" joined by over 100 leading financial firms, so that investors are able to seek financial advice and learn about the new investment tools, on top of getting consultation from investment gurus. New technology and innovative services are also introduced to facilitate investors for easy online trading such as "SETTRADE Streaming" trading application with new features, various investment applications and programs as well as investment simulation programs.
SET in the City this year also promotes regular investment saving plan, encouraging investors to achieve financially sustainable future goals through investment in stocks and mutual funds, as well as addressing other related products such as insurance and unit linked insurance through activities and experts' consultations. The event will also highlight "TFEX Gold-D", and list of companies creating businesses that in line with the government's "Thailand 4.0" economic model, as well as motivating novice investors to plan their investment plan according to their lifestyles.
Latest Press Release
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will organize "SET in the City", the annual SET's flagship investment expo in Bangkok during March 23-26, under the concept "Unleashing investmentopportunities" with showcases from securities firms, asset management...
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) recently won prestigious awards at the 10th Best Deal & Solutions Awards 2016presented by Alpha Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia's leading financial and capital market magazine. The awards garnered were Best Equity House of...
The request is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, which is expected to consider it in April 2017. The authorities' program would help Georgia achieve strong and more inclusive growth, preserve fiscal sustainability, reduce external...
WASHINGTON D.C., February 28, 2017– To achieve the target of 20 percent of energy consumption originating from renewable energy in Argentina by 2025, the World Bank Board of Directors today approved a US$ 480 million guarantee to promote private...
CENTENNIAL (S&P Global Ratings) March 1, 2017--S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook to stable from negative and affirmed its 'A-' underlying rating (SPUR) on Stetson Ridge Metropolitan District No. 2, Colo.'s general obligation (GO) bonds. "The...