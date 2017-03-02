SCBS to expand DW market with 20 new DWs and new IT systems to boost liquidity management efficiency

กรุงเทพฯ--2 มี.ค.--Siam Commercial Bank

In a bid to maintain its Derivative Warrants (DW) market leadership, SCB Securities Co., Ltd. (SCBS) will roll out a new IT platform to increase the efficiency of liquidity management. The new system ensures that SCBS will be able to quickly determine bid/offer prices in line with of those of underlying stocks, supporting the issuance of more DWs. DWs serve to expand the investment horizon, while increasing opportunities for investors to gain higher profits. To launch the new system and meet customer requirements, on 3 March 2017 SCBS will be offering another 20 DWs with high effective gearing and low time decay spanning all groups of underlying stocks.

Speaking about DW investment, SCBS Managing Director & Head of Derivatives Products Mr. Tanavatt Bhanijkasem noted that currently investors are increasingly interested in DW trading. During the past few years the overall DW market has doubled its growth, both in terms of the number of active DWs on the SET and trading volume (based on the SET database from January 2014 – January 2016). Despite investment risks, DWs provide returns much higher than traditional stock investments, prompting its increasing popularity, especially when the market is highly volatile. SCBS ranks in the top four in terms of market share, and is poised to expand its market to cover new investors and increase trading volumes from existing investors. Aiming to increase market share to reach the top three by 2018, SCBS has upgraded its IT system to increase the efficiency of DW market making management. The new system will allow the company to quickly determine bid/offer pricing at the right timing to gain even higher profits. It will also serve to support higher DW trading volume in the future, and to increase confidence in investors trading DWs with SCBS.

In conjunction with the development of the new system, for the first time SCBS will be offering 20 new DWs covering all underlying stock groups. The newly launched DWs serve to reaffirm SCBS's leadership and capability in the industry in meeting a variety of customer demands. Of the 20 new DWs, 15 DWs will be call warrants, comprisingAMAT23C1802A, BDMS23C1802A, CKP23C1802A, CPAL23C1802A, CPF23C1802A, CPN23C1802A, ICHI23C1802A, IVL23C1802A, LHBA23C1802A, SAMA23C1802A, THCO23C1802A, TISC23C1802A, TRUE23C1802A, TU23C1802A, and WHA23C1802A, and 5 DWs will be put warrants comprising ADVA23P1802A, CPAL23P1802A, CPF23P1802A, CPN23P1802A, and IVL23P1802A. These DWs are issued on underlying stocks with active bidding offers. Investors can be confident of their highly liquid status. With high effective gearing of 3.5 – 4.5 times and low time decay, these DWs can be held long term to increase opportunities for making higher profits. With a term of one year, these DWs will cater to all investors, whether short-, medium-, or long-term. Trading will start from 3 March 2017.

SCBS has offered a total of 98 DWs, comprising 83 call warrants and 15 put warrants, to meet different customer demands. SCBS DWs carry lower risks compared to other issuers. Fitch Ratings has affirmed a national long-term rating of SCBS at AA (tha), and National Short-Term Rating at F1+(tha), reflecting the company's creditworthiness and effective operating performance. In addition, SCBS will provide investors with a "Price Guideline" investment assistance tool featuring a table of buyback offers by the market maker. With the tool investors will be in a position to evaluate DW prices properly by comparing underlying stock prices and their remaining tenors. Investors can study conditions and how to apply the tool at www.scbs.com/DW.

The newly launched DWs are offered covering 20 underlying stocks with strong fundamentals for the following companies:

15 Call Warrants:

1. Amata Corporation PCL (AMAT23C1802A)

2. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL (BDMS23C1802A)

3. CK Power PCL (CKP23C1802A)

4. CP All PCL (CPAL23C1802A)

5. Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF23C

6. Central Pattana PCL (CPN23C1802A)

7. Ichitan Group PCL (ICHI23C1802A)

8. Indorama Ventures PCL (IVL23C1802A)

9. LH Financial Group PCL (LHBA23C1802A)

10. Samart Corporation PCL (SAMA23C1802A)

11. Thaicom PCL (THCO23C1802A)

12. TISCO Financial Group PCL (TISC23C1802A)

13. True Corporation PCL (TRUE23C1802A)

14. Thai Union Group PCL (TU23C1802A)

15. WHA Corporation PCL (WHA23C1802A)

5 Put Warrants:

1. Advanced Info Service PCL (ADVA23P1802A)

2. CP All PCL (CPAL23P1802A)

3. Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF23P1802A)

4. Central Pattana PCL (CPN23P1802A)

5. Indorama Ventures PCL (IVL23P1802A)

DW Type Underlying Stock Exercise Prices Exercise Rate (DW: Underlying Stocks) Final Trade Date

AMAT23C1802A Call AMATA 20.00 6.40 28 February 2018

BDMS23C1802A Call BDMS 28.00 5.00

CKP23C1802A Call CKP 4.70 1.20

CPAL23C1802A Call CPALL 81.00 13.20

CPF23C1802A Call CPF 40.00 13.30

CPN23C1802A Call CPN 70.00 14.70

ICHI23C1802A Call ICHI 14.50 5.60

IVL23C1802A Call IVL 50.00 15.80

LHBA23C1802A Call LHBANK 2.40 0.45

SAMA23C1802A Call SAMART 20.00 5.80

THCO23C1802A Call THCOM 30.00 4.70

TISC23C1802A Call TISCO 90.00 13.70

TRUE23C1802A Call TRUE 9.00 2.80

TU23C1802A Call TU 27.00 4.60

WHA23C1802A Call WHA 4.50 1.10

ADVA23P1802A Put ADVANC 100.00 8.00

CPAL23P1802A Put CPALL 40.00 5.20

CPF23P1802A Put CPF 19.00 6.00

CPN23P1802A Put CPN 38.00 6.00

IVL23P1802A Put IVL 24.00 5.80

Interested investors can request further details from the SCBS Call Center at 0-2949-1999, or view details of the 6 new DWs at www.scbsonline.com or www.scbs.com/DW.