Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and AIRA AIFUL launch Bualuang ATM money withdrawal for #A money Your Cash cardholders

Bangkok--2 Mar--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Prassanee Ouiyamaphan (2nd from right), Senior Vice President Business Assessment Consumer BU Full Potential Arjharn Petchdee (2nd from left) and AIRA & AIFUL Chief Executive Officer Katsuhiko Madono (right) announced that 'A money' cardholders can now withdraw money from over 9,400 Bualuang ATMs nationwide, available 24-hours a day, from now onward. This service increases convenience for 'A money' cardholders who will be charged only Baht 13 per withdrawal.

Latest Press Release

