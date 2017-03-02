Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and AIRA AIFUL launch Bualuang ATM money withdrawal for #A money Your Cash cardholders

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and AIRA AIFUL launch Bualuang ATM money withdrawal for #A money Your Cash cardholdersStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday March 2, 2017 17:13
Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Prassanee Ouiyamaphan (2nd from right), Senior Vice President Business Assessment Consumer BU Full Potential Arjharn Petchdee (2nd from left) and AIRA & AIFUL Chief Executive Officer Katsuhiko Madono (right) announced that 'A money' cardholders can now withdraw money from over 9,400 Bualuang ATMs nationwide, available 24-hours a day, from now onward. This service increases convenience for 'A money' cardholders who will be charged only Baht 13 per withdrawal.
