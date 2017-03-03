Photo Release: TICONs CEO Speaks on Global Outlook: The Hunt for Real Returns

Bangkok--3 Mar--PRDD

Mr. Virapan Pulges (5th from left), Chief Executive Officer of TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited (TICON), the leading developer of integrated industrial properties in Thailand, recently joined the 2017 CIMB Thai Economic Seminar entitled "Global Outlook : The Hunt for Real Returns" as a guest speaker. His discussion on the topic "The Hunt for Real Returns" mentioned an investment experience in Indonesia where has a large number of chance and risk factors as well as the investment plan in Vietnam. Organized by CIMB Thai Bank Public Co., Ltd., the seminar also includes senior speakers from leading organizations such as PTT Global Chemical Plc., Mitr Phol Sugar Corp Ltd., and CIMB Thai Bank to share their experiences and views on opportunities and challenges for economies of Thailand and the ASEAN region in 2017. The event was attended by over 200 top executives in finance sector from Thai Corporates