Photo Release: TICONs CEO Speaks on Global Outlook: The Hunt for Real Returns

Photo Release: TICONs CEO Speaks on Global Outlook: The Hunt for Real ReturnsStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 16:43
Mr. Virapan Pulges (5th from left), Chief Executive Officer of TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited (TICON), the leading developer of integrated industrial properties in Thailand, recently joined the 2017 CIMB Thai Economic Seminar entitled "Global Outlook : The Hunt for Real Returns" as a guest speaker. His discussion on the topic "The Hunt for Real Returns" mentioned an investment experience in Indonesia where has a large number of chance and risk factors as well as the investment plan in Vietnam. Organized by CIMB Thai Bank Public Co., Ltd., the seminar also includes senior speakers from leading organizations such as PTT Global Chemical Plc., Mitr Phol Sugar Corp Ltd., and CIMB Thai Bank to share their experiences and views on opportunities and challenges for economies of Thailand and the ASEAN region in 2017. The event was attended by over 200 top executives in finance sector from Thai Corporates
Latest Press Release
The Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Digital Ventures, the bank's financial technology investment arm, organized 'Faster Future | SCB FinTech Forum' to exhibit Asia's technology and fintech trend in 2017, discussion on the emergence of China as a global...
Mr. Virapan Pulges (5th from left), Chief Executive Officer of TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited (TICON), the leading developer of integrated industrial properties in Thailand, recently joined the 2017 CIMB Thai Economic Seminar entitled...
Mr. Amorn Suvachittanont, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Payment and Foreign Exchange Products Management Department, was presented with WeChat Smart Life Best Case Award from WeChat, a world-class messaging application of China, in recognition of...
Recently, at the Royal Enfield Thonglor showroom, Bangkok, Mr. Sasawat Virapriya, left, KASIKORN LEASING Executive Chairman, presented a 189,800-Baht Royal Enfield Classic Battle Green motorcycle to Mr. Aphichat Samphao-ngam, the KLeasing Big Bonus...
Mr. Surat Leelataviwat, 4th from left, Executive Vice President of KASIKORNBANK, and Mr. Patai Padungtin, 4th from right, Principal & Evangelist of Builk Asia Co., Ltd., the owner of Builk.com, attended the Construction United 2017 seminar. The...