Photo Release: KBank wins WeChat Smart Life Best Case Award

Bangkok--3 Mar--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Amorn Suvachittanont, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Payment and Foreign Exchange Products Management Department, was presented with WeChat Smart Life Best Case Award from WeChat, a world-class messaging application of China, in recognition of our payment service jointly developed with WeChat Pay. The service, which allows users to scan QR Code with a KBank EDC machine when making payment, provides greater convenience to Chinese tourists visiting Thailand. The accolade reinforces KBank as Thailand's number-one payment service provider. The award presentation ceremony was held recently in Guangzhou, People's Republic of China.

