Photo Release: SCB Private Banking and SCB First hold special Investment Talk on Trumps Economic Plan

Bangkok--3 Mar--Siam Commercial Bank

SCB Private Banking and SCB First recently held an Investment Talk on "Trump's Economic Plan," an exclusive seminar to broaden the perspectives of SCB clients about the implementation of policies adopted by United States President Donald Trump, which could provide both opportunities and risks to the global economy. SCB Asset Management (SCBAM) Chief Executive Officer and investment guru Mr. Smith Banomyong and top executives from Siam Commercial Bank participated in the seminar to provide clients with in-depth data enabling them to plan investments and distribute risks efficiently.

Seen in the picture are Mr. Smith Banomyong (left), SCB Executive Vice President, Private Banking RM Division, Ms. Lalitphat Toranavikrai (2nd from right); SCB Executive Vice President, Wealth Products Division, Ms. Salisa Hanpanich (2nd from left); SCB Executive Vice President, Wealth Segment Sales – Wealth Bangkok Division, Mr. Arpat Vijitakula (right); Mr. Saroj Chayavivatkul (center); Mrs. Pen Chayavivatkul (3rd from left); andMr. Sakon Chayavivatkul (3rd from right) participating in the event, which took place recently at SCB Headquarters.