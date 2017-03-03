Photo Release: SCB Private Banking and SCB First hold special Investment Talk on Trumps Economic Plan

Photo Release: SCB Private Banking and SCB First hold special Investment Talk on Trumps Economic PlanStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 17:47
SCB Private Banking and SCB First recently held an Investment Talk on "Trump's Economic Plan," an exclusive seminar to broaden the perspectives of SCB clients about the implementation of policies adopted by United States President Donald Trump, which could provide both opportunities and risks to the global economy. SCB Asset Management (SCBAM) Chief Executive Officer and investment guru Mr. Smith Banomyong and top executives from Siam Commercial Bank participated in the seminar to provide clients with in-depth data enabling them to plan investments and distribute risks efficiently.
Seen in the picture are Mr. Smith Banomyong (left), SCB Executive Vice President, Private Banking RM Division, Ms. Lalitphat Toranavikrai (2nd from right); SCB Executive Vice President, Wealth Products Division, Ms. Salisa Hanpanich (2nd from left); SCB Executive Vice President, Wealth Segment Sales – Wealth Bangkok Division, Mr. Arpat Vijitakula (right); Mr. Saroj Chayavivatkul (center); Mrs. Pen Chayavivatkul (3rd from left); andMr. Sakon Chayavivatkul (3rd from right) participating in the event, which took place recently at SCB Headquarters.
Latest Press Release
SCB Private Banking and SCB First recently held an Investment Talk on "Trump's Economic Plan," an exclusive seminar to broaden the perspectives of SCB clients about the implementation of policies adopted by United States President Donald Trump, which...
CENTENNIAL (S&P Global Ratings) March 2, 2017--S&P Global Ratings assigned its 'A' long-term rating to Pleasantville Community School District, Iowa's general obligation (GO) school bonds, series 2017. The outlook is stable. "The 'A' rating...
CENTENNIAL (S&P Global Ratings) March 2, 2017--S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its 'A-' long-term rating on the Jasper City Hospital Authority, Ind.'s $53.0 million series 2013 revenue bonds, issued for...
The Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Digital Ventures, the bank's financial technology investment arm, organized 'Faster Future | SCB FinTech Forum' to exhibit Asia's technology and fintech trend in 2017, discussion on the emergence of China as a global...
Mr. Virapan Pulges (5th from left), Chief Executive Officer of TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited (TICON), the leading developer of integrated industrial properties in Thailand, recently joined the 2017 CIMB Thai Economic Seminar entitled...