Photo Release: SCB and Digital Ventures host #Faster Future | SCB FinTech Forum Key annual tech insight sharing session set to drive Thai fintech ecosystem

Photo Release: SCB and Digital Ventures host #Faster Future | SCB FinTech Forum Key annual tech insight sharing session set to drive Thai fintech ecosystemStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 16:59
The Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Digital Ventures, the bank's financial technology investment arm, organized 'Faster Future | SCB FinTech Forum' to exhibit Asia's technology and fintech trend in 2017, discussion on the emergence of China as a global center for innovation with guest speakers who are world-class business leaders in the fields of technology and fintech, new business opportunity from venture capital investment, and showcase of local and international rising-star startups from various industries. The event aimed at creating a major annual business get-together for networking and strengthening Thai industrial sector.
Photo shows: Thana Thienachariya (4th left), Acting Chief Marketing Officer of The Siam Commercial Bank and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Digital Ventures; Polapat Arkkrapridi (3rd left), Managing Director, Corporate Venture Capital, Digital Ventures; Pimolpa Suntichok (3rd right), First Executive Vice President & Head of Multi-Corporate Segment, The Siam Commercial Bank and Sarut Ruttanaporn (4th right), First Executive Vice President & Head of Corporate Segment, The Siam Commercial Bank along with guest speakers Jeffrey Paine (right), Managing Partner and Co-founder, Golden Gate Ventures; Wei Hopeman (2nd left), Managing Director, Arbor Ventures; Oscar Ramos (left), Program Director, Chinaccelerator and Grace Yun Xia (2nd right), Senior Director, Corporate Strategy and Development, Tencent.
