Photo Release: SCB and Digital Ventures host #Faster Future | SCB FinTech Forum Key annual tech insight sharing session set to drive Thai fintech ecosystem

The Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Digital Ventures, the bank's financial technology investment arm, organized 'Faster Future | SCB FinTech Forum' to exhibit Asia's technology and fintech trend in 2017, discussion on the emergence of China as a global center for innovation with guest speakers who are world-class business leaders in the fields of technology and fintech, new business opportunity from venture capital investment, and showcase of local and international rising-star startups from various industries. The event aimed at creating a major annual business get-together for networking and strengthening Thai industrial sector.

Photo shows: Thana Thienachariya (4th left), Acting Chief Marketing Officer of The Siam Commercial Bank and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Digital Ventures; Polapat Arkkrapridi (3rd left), Managing Director, Corporate Venture Capital, Digital Ventures; Pimolpa Suntichok (3rd right), First Executive Vice President & Head of Multi-Corporate Segment, The Siam Commercial Bank and Sarut Ruttanaporn (4th right), First Executive Vice President & Head of Corporate Segment, The Siam Commercial Bank along with guest speakers Jeffrey Paine (right), Managing Partner and Co-founder, Golden Gate Ventures; Wei Hopeman (2nd left), Managing Director, Arbor Ventures; Oscar Ramos (left), Program Director, Chinaccelerator and Grace Yun Xia (2nd right), Senior Director, Corporate Strategy and Development, Tencent.