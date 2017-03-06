Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Coordinates with Commerce Ministrys Department of Foreign Trade to Create a Network of Young Entrepreneurs in Thailand and CLMV

Bangkok--6 Mar--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently posed for a group photo with Mrs. Apiradi Tantraporn (center), Minister of Commerce and Mrs. Duangporn Rodphaya (left), Director-General, Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce (MOC) in the opening ceremony of the Young Entrepreneur Network Development (YEN-D) 4.0 program, season 3 at MOC. EXIM Thailand joined force with the MOC to arrange the training course for a new generation of Thai entrepreneurs wishing to build their trade and investment connections within CLMV (Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam). This season 3 program aims to promote competitive advantages of innovative businesses and create values of Thai international trade in line with the government policy of Thailand 4.0.

