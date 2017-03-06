Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and #Ratchaprasong present the charm of high tea with special privileges at High Tea Jubilee @ Ratchaprasong

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and #Ratchaprasong present the charm of high tea with special privileges at High Tea Jubilee @ RatchaprasongStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday March 6, 2017 14:27
Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Shoke Na Ranong (3rd from right) and Credit Card Vice President Mayuree Tantibhana (3rd from left), together with Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) representative Nattaporn Chevemongkol (middle), invite you to join high tea cultures from around the world at High Tea Jubilee @ Ratchaprasong, a festival of afternoon tea delights with a special discount of up to 20% for Bangkok Bank credit cardholders who order a Signature High Tea Set at any of the eight participating tea rooms. Those joining this festival include Centara Grand @ CentralWorld, Renaissance Bangkok, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Anantara Siam Bangkok, InterContinental Bangkok, The St. Regis Bangkok, Twinings Tea Boutique, and 1823 Tea Lounge by Ronnefeldt. This is the second year the festival has been organized and this year it is under the theme of 'Summer Tea Party'. The participating tea rooms will offer many styles of afternoon tea, served with specially selected desserts, from today to 30 April 2017. For more information, please call Bangkok Bank Cards Call Center 0-2638-4000 or visitwww.bangkokbank.com/creditcard.
Latest Press Release
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently posed for a group photo with Mrs. Apiradi Tantraporn (center), Minister of Commerce and Mrs. Duangporn Rodphaya (left), Director-General, Department of...
Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Shoke Na Ranong (3rd from right) and Credit Card Vice President Mayuree Tantibhana (3rd from left), together with Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) representative Nattaporn Chevemongkol (middle), invite...
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) and its subsidiaries announced an operating profit of THB 4,071 million (412.2% better than the same period last year) after deduction of maintenance provision for operating lease aircraft, special...
- 2016 net profits worth THB 909 billion, up 30.41 pct from last year, record high in 5 years - Net profit margin rose to 8.95 percent from 6.70 percent a year earlier. - Lower production costs, recovery of Energy & Utilities, and Petrochemicals and...
NikomLertmalligaporn (4th left), representative of Messe Frankfurt (Thailand) and Pakwan Jiamjiroj (3rd right), general manager of The Exhibiz Co Ltd, hosted casual ASEAN dinner at Ho Kitchen Restaurant in preparation for three trade shows namely...