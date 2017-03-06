Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and #Ratchaprasong present the charm of high tea with special privileges at High Tea Jubilee @ Ratchaprasong

Bangkok--6 Mar--Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Shoke Na Ranong (3rd from right) and Credit Card Vice President Mayuree Tantibhana (3rd from left), together with Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) representative Nattaporn Chevemongkol (middle), invite you to join high tea cultures from around the world at High Tea Jubilee @ Ratchaprasong, a festival of afternoon tea delights with a special discount of up to 20% for Bangkok Bank credit cardholders who order a Signature High Tea Set at any of the eight participating tea rooms. Those joining this festival include Centara Grand @ CentralWorld, Renaissance Bangkok, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Anantara Siam Bangkok, InterContinental Bangkok, The St. Regis Bangkok, Twinings Tea Boutique, and 1823 Tea Lounge by Ronnefeldt. This is the second year the festival has been organized and this year it is under the theme of 'Summer Tea Party'. The participating tea rooms will offer many styles of afternoon tea, served with specially selected desserts, from today to 30 April 2017. For more information, please call Bangkok Bank Cards Call Center 0-2638-4000 or visitwww.bangkokbank.com/creditcard.