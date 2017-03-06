ASEAN Connection

Bangkok--6 Mar--Optimal Communications

NikomLertmalligaporn (4th left), representative of Messe Frankfurt (Thailand) and Pakwan Jiamjiroj (3rd right), general manager of The Exhibiz Co Ltd, hosted casual ASEAN dinner at Ho Kitchen Restaurant in preparation for three trade shows namely Thailand Lighting Fair 2017, Thailand Building Fair 2017 and Secutech Thailand 2017 that will be staged together in Bangkok this year under the main theme, "Smart City. Safe City."

Guest of honour included Lingga Setiawan (3rd left), minister counselor at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia; Sochivin Hang (5th left), commercial counselor at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia; Souphanh Keokhamphet (5th right), counselor for economic and commercial at the Embassy of the LAO PDR; and Nguyen Thanh Hai (4th right), chief of the Vietnam Trade Office, at the Embassy of Vietnam.

Thailand Lighting Fair 2017 and Thailand Building Fair 2017 are organised by The Exhibiz Co Ltd, and powered by Messe Frankfurt while Secutech Thailand 2017 is jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media and Worldex G.E.C. Co Ltd. The three international trade shows will be staged concurrently under the concept "Smart City. Safe City." on November 16-18, 2017 at BITEC, Bangna, Thailand.

In the photo (from left):

Warisarapat Suputhikrai, senior project manager, The Exhibiz Co Ltd

Sirapat Kettarn, business development director, Worldex GEC Co Ltd

Lingga Setiawan, minister counselor, Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia

Nikom Lertmalligaporn, representative of Messe Frankfurt (Thailand)

Sochivin Hang, commercial counselor, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia

Souphanh Keokhamphet, counselor for economic and commercial, Embassy of the LAO PDR

Nguyen Thanh Hai, chief of Vietnam Trade Office, Embassy of Vietnam

Pakwan Jiamjiroj, general manager, The Exhibiz Co Ltd

Somchai Wanithanont, business development consultant, The Exhibiz Co Ltd

Ritnarong Kulprasoot, advisor, Worldex GEC Co Ltd

For media enquiries, please contact:

Optimal Communications Co Ltd

Pornpavee Kullama (Toom)

Artitaya Nakthong (Toom)

Mobile: 6687-589-6319, 66 88-055-0168

Email: pornpavee@optimal-com.com; artitayan@gmail.com, nakthong.ammy@gmail.com