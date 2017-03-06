ASEAN Connection

ASEAN ConnectionStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday March 6, 2017 09:30
NikomLertmalligaporn (4th left), representative of Messe Frankfurt (Thailand) and Pakwan Jiamjiroj (3rd right), general manager of The Exhibiz Co Ltd, hosted casual ASEAN dinner at Ho Kitchen Restaurant in preparation for three trade shows namely Thailand Lighting Fair 2017, Thailand Building Fair 2017 and Secutech Thailand 2017 that will be staged together in Bangkok this year under the main theme, "Smart City. Safe City."
Guest of honour included Lingga Setiawan (3rd left), minister counselor at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia; Sochivin Hang (5th left), commercial counselor at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia; Souphanh Keokhamphet (5th right), counselor for economic and commercial at the Embassy of the LAO PDR; and Nguyen Thanh Hai (4th right), chief of the Vietnam Trade Office, at the Embassy of Vietnam.
Thailand Lighting Fair 2017 and Thailand Building Fair 2017 are organised by The Exhibiz Co Ltd, and powered by Messe Frankfurt while Secutech Thailand 2017 is jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media and Worldex G.E.C. Co Ltd. The three international trade shows will be staged concurrently under the concept "Smart City. Safe City." on November 16-18, 2017 at BITEC, Bangna, Thailand.
