Photo Release: AEON Your Cash award 10 Baht gold bar to lucky winner

Photo Release: AEON Your Cash award 10 Baht gold bar to lucky winnerStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday March 6, 2017 09:29
Ms. Saranya Pipoppinyo (left), Vice President of Marketing, AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited, and Mr. Sakarabhop Dhivarakara (right), Managing Director, AEON Insurance Service (Thailand) Co., Ltd. awarded a 10 Baht gold bar, valued at 222,500 baht, to Mr. Punnathorn Sukpramarn, the lucky winner from Saraburi, who registered the service, AEON Your Cash, as part of the "AEON Recurring Your Cash Loan Application campaign", from Sep 15-Dec 15, 2016.
