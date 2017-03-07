Photo Release: KTC and Bar B Q Plaza indulge members with the return of the Non-Stop Refill Set #5 campaign.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday March 7, 2017 11:30
Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, Vice President—Credit Card Business,"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, and, Miss Boonyanuch Boonbumrungsub, Executive Vice President, Food Passion Company Limited, jointly relaunched the "Bar-B-Q Plaza Non-Stop Refill Set #5" campaign to indulge members with a variety of tempting selections. When ordering a refill set at any of the 127 branches of Bar-B-Q Plaza in Thailand, KTC credit card members are entitled to 15% cashback, provided that they use the same amount of KTC Forever Rewards points as the transaction amount on the sales slip, and that they pay for the difference with a KTC credit card. Members need to register by SMS upon every visit in order to be eligible. As well, they are required to inform the restaurant staff of their wish to exercise this right. The offer is valid from now until April 10th, 2017.
