GL Clarifies Dealings in Singapore and Cyprus

GL Clarifies Dealings in Singapore and CyprusStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday March 7, 2017 09:18
The senior management of SET-listed digital finance firm Group Lease Public Company Limited (GL) has given assurance that the 3,477 million baht worth of loans and accrued interests as at the end of 2016 were extended to GL's trusted long-time partners who are dealers in various products and services for which GL provides financing to end consumers.
"These are loans given to the dealers of motorcycles, agricultural machineries, solar panels and various electrical appliances. Many of them are our business partners who have also become our shareholders. They are trust-worthy," GL chairman and chief executive officer Mitsuji Konoshita stated today (March 6, 2017).
He added: "What I care most is the relationship with our clients; we need to know the nature and requirements of their business. In this sense, it is perfectly reasonable and we are quite comfortable to extend the SME loans since most of our dealers have more than 3 years of relationship with us in leasing and other financing services."
Mr. Konoshita issued the statement after some investors have raised concern about the transparency in the dealings following remarks by GL's auditor in the 2016 financial statements. The statements referred to the loans and accrued interests in question which were extended to two groups of borrowers in Singapore and Cyprus who used a combination of GL shares and other assets such as real estate in Cyprus and Brazil plus government bonds as collateral.
GL has been expanding aggressively from its home base in Thailand to neighboring countries in Asia by adopting its highly efficient and low-cost digital finance platform to extend leasing services to large number of grassroots borrowers. On top of that, the company has also expanded its lending portfolios to cover the small and medium-sized dealers who supply the various products and services to the end consumers.
Loans to these SME dealers have helped boost the company's profitability in recent years. The most recent financial results showed GL making a record-high profit of 1,062 million baht last year, which represents a whopping 82.34% increase from the year before.
Referring to another part of the auditor's remarks about the "extension" of the repayment period of the SME loans, Mr. Konoshita stated that the loans were initially given on a three-month rollover period over one-year maturity. After the company became fully satisfied with the borrowers' credit worthiness, then the repayment term would be extended to one-year rollover period over total 3-year maturity.
Latest Press Release
SAN FRANCISCO (S&P Global Ratings) March 6, 2017--S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term rating and underlying rating to 'AA' from 'AA-' on Solano County,Calif.'s certificates of participation (COPs) and pension obligation bonds (POBs). The...
NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) March 6, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its preliminary ratings to AMMC CLO 20, Limited/AMMC CLO 20 LLC's $368 million floating-rate notes (see list). The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation...
SAN FRANCISCO (S&P Global Ratings) March 6, 2017--S&P Global Ratings assigned its 'BB-' corporate credit rating to San Jose, Calif.-based Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDT). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB'...
The Vienna Initiative has agreed to establish a Working Group on Capital Markets Union. This follows the European Union's push to strengthen capital markets which will have a major impact on financing of investment and sustaining growth in the Central,...
NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) March 6, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today it affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on North America-based steel producer Evraz North America Plc (ENA). At the same time, we revised our rating outlook on the...