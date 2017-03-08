Photo Release: Bangkok Bank organized online marketing techniques Go OnlineGo Global seminar #Access the Online World and Be Ready for e-Commerce in Just One Day!

Bangkok--8 Mar--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Senior Executive Vice President Siridej Aungudomsin (2nd from left) and Senior Vice President Rachot Sektrakul (2nd from right) welcomed speakers to the Go Online...Go Global Seminar – 'Access the Online World with Bangkok Bank and Be Ready for e-Commerce in Just One Day!', namely: Amazon.com Inc. General Manager, Amazon Global Selling, ASEAN & ANZ Puneesh Kumar (middle), Gnosis Managing Director Sethaphong Phadungpisuth and Bangkok Bank Vice President, International Banking Burin Adulwattana (left). The objective of the seminar is to provide information and techniques to customers and the public interested in online marketing with collaboration between the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and amazon.com to help Thai entrepreneurs access global online markets.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank organized online marketing techniques Go OnlineGo Global seminar #Access the Online World and Be Ready for e-Commerce in Just One Day! Bangkok Bank Senior Executive Vice President Siridej Aungudomsin (2nd from left) and Senior Vice President Rachot Sektrakul (2nd from right) welcomed speakers to the Go Online...Go Global Seminar – 'Access the Online World with Bangkok Bank and Be...

mai-listed firms report THB 3.9 bln net profits in 2016 Companies listed on Market for Alternative Investment (mai), reported sales of THB 131.14 billion (approx. USD 3.75 billion) in 2016, a 5.35 percentincrease from a year earlier, while their combined net profits dropped by 8.73 percent to THB 3.89...

SET market report for February 2017 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index ended February at 1,559.56 points, up 1.1 percent compared to the end of 2016. The key factor affecting global market sentiment in February was the major economic recovery, resulting in higher returns on major...

Xignux #BB+# Global Scale And #mxAA-/mxA-1# National Scale Ratings Outlook Remains Stable MEXICO CITY (S&P Global Ratings) March 7, 2017--S&P Global Ratings affirmedits global scale 'BB+' and national scale 'mxAA-/mxA-1' corporate creditratings on Xignux S.A. de C.V. The outlook remains stable. The ratings affirmation reflect our view...

KBank makes headway with new debit card application feature aiming new one million cards in 2017 KASIKORNBANK rolls out a new feature on K-Mobile Banking PLUS, allowing customers to apply for a debit card without visiting the Bank, not to mention more privileges coming with the card. This year, the Bank eyes additional one million cards, which will...

Related Topics